Amazon has the Sylvania Smart+ ZigBee Indoor Light Strip Starter Kit on sale for just $22.33 today only, a historic low price for this product. It normally sells for $45 these days and hadn't ever fallen below $30 until this deal. If you're lucky, you might also see a 30% coupon to clip on this product's page that can save you nearly $7 extra, though it's not available for everyone.

Even more Sylvania smart lights are on sale as part of Amazon's Deals of the Day. You can find standard light bulbs discounted today as well, but these deals will all be gone by tomorrow.