Grab two Teckin dimmable multi-color LED smart bulbs for $19.97 with code T8XOM4J9 on Amazon. Without the code, these bulbs sell for $27. They do not drop from that price directly, which makes coupon code deals like this the best way to find them at a discount.

Easy to set up and install. Works on your smartphone with a free app. Connects directly to your smart home. Change the colors, schedule when they go on and off, and so much more.

These smart bulbs are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and do not need a hub. You can also download the Smart Life App and control the bulbs from anywhere using that. The app can help you set schedules, customize the lights, and add routines like turning off at night. Create a group for all your lights or control them individually.

The lights require a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network instead of a 5 GHz band. You can choose from 16 million colors and shades of white. Plus, the bulbs have a lifetime of over 30,000 hours with normal use. Users give these bulbs 4.1 stars based on 227 reviews.

