Newegg is offering TP-Link's Kasa Smart Plug Mini 2-pack on sale for just $29.98 today. This one-day discount saves you $15 off the usual price for this bundle. A single one of these plugs would regularly cost $25 at Amazon and the 2-pack there is $45.

The HS105 Smart Plug Mini allows you to turn your electronics on or off from anywhere in the world using the free Kasa app for your iOS or Android device. You'll be able to see if you left something on while you're away from home, or schedule a device to turn on just before you arrive back from a trip. These mini plugs are great too because they're small enough where you can plug two into the same wall receptacle, unlike other bulkier smart plugs which obstruct the unused outlet.

These smart plugs are also capable of being voice controlled when synced with a smart speaker such as the Amazon Echo Dot or Google Home Mini. If you're already invested in HomeKit devices, rest assured support for Apple's smart home system is coming to these plugs in early 2019.

At Amazon, close to 1,200 customers left a review for this two-pack resulting in a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

