The TP-Link TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Wi-Fi Plug is down to just $13.98 at Amazon. It regularly sells for $20 or more there and today's price represents a new low for the product. We have occasionally seen reductions on the two-pack, but this deal makes it better value to buy the plugs individually.

The HS100 smart plug can be scheduled from anywhere in the world to automatically turn on and off as you wish, allowing you to enhance your daily life in a multitude of ways, like setting up your lights to turn on right before you get home from work each day or connecting it to your kid's TV so you know they're not watching cartoons while they're supposed to be doing homework. You can even control these smart plugs with your voice when paired with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device like the Amazon Echo Dot or the Google Home Mini.

These smart plugs have 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on over 13,500 reviews.

See at Amazon

