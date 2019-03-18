The TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi 6-outlet 3-USB port surge protection Power Strip falls to $54.99 at B&H when you clip its on-page coupon to save 31%. This power strip is a recent release from TP-Link that we've only seen fall this low once before; it regularly sells for $80 at retailers like Amazon.

Read more about this strip Android Central. This is essentially a surge protector with six outlets that can all be controlled independently. The free Kasa app gives you control over each independent plug. You can name each plug on the app based on what's plugged in, too, so you don't forget. It also has three USB ports, plus it works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana for voice control. If you have a smart speaker like the Echo Dot in your home, you can begin asking Alexa to control this smart strip's plugs right after setup.

