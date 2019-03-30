The Wemo Mini Smart Plug fits into any electrical outlet without obstructing others, allowing for two smart plugs to be placed into the same socket. Right now you can grab one for just $19.99 at Amazon, down from its average price of around $26. This is the best price we've seen on these plugs since the turn of the year and is just shy of the sale price over the holidays when it dropped to $18.70.

This deal is good for today only, as part of a larger one-day sale on Connected Living products by Belkin, Wemo, and Linksys at Amazon offering discounts of up to 50% off.

If you're the owner of an Echo Dot or another Amazon Echo device and have never purchased a smart home product before, you can use promo code SMART10 to snag this smart plug for only $10!