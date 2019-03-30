The Wemo Mini Smart Plug fits into any electrical outlet without obstructing others, allowing for two smart plugs to be placed into the same socket. Right now you can grab one for just $19.99 at Amazon, down from its average price of around $26. This is the best price we've seen on these plugs since the turn of the year and is just shy of the sale price over the holidays when it dropped to $18.70.
This deal is good for today only, as part of a larger one-day sale on Connected Living products by Belkin, Wemo, and Linksys at Amazon offering discounts of up to 50% off.
If you're the owner of an Echo Dot or another Amazon Echo device and have never purchased a smart home product before, you can use promo code SMART10 to snag this smart plug for only $10!
Smart buy
Wemo Mini Smart Plug
This compact smart plug lets you control anything plugged into it with your phone or tablet from anywhere in the world! If you're an Echo device owner, you may even be able to snag it for only $10 by using code SMART10 during checkout.
$19.99
$26.24 $6 off
Wemo's Smart Plug can be scheduled to turn on or off via the free Wemo app, allowing you to automate anything you plug into the device. The Wemo app also features an "Away Mode" which will turn the lights on and off at random to give the illusion of someone still being home. No matter where you are, as long as you have access to the app, you can control your home's appliances and electronics straight from your phone. You'll never have to worry again about whether you left the iron on or not.
The best part about using these plugs is the ability to control your appliances with your voice using an Amazon Echo device or other smart speaker. Wemo products work with Alexa, Apple's HomeKit, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and more so no matter what smart home ecosystem you've bought into, these will be compatible and work great.
