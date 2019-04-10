We search the web for the day's best deals so you don't have to. We've weeded out all the lame deals to bring you just the very best in one easy-to-read roundup.
Smart lawn
Rachio 16-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller, second-generation
The second-generation 16-zone Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller is down to $139.99 at Woot. That's over $46 off its current price at Amazon right now and the lowest we've seen it go. It's offered in new condition but may be delivered in non-retail packaging. It retains the 2-year Rachio warranty, though.
$139.99
$186.46 $46 off
This smart sprinkler can be controlled and set to run on a specific schedule via the Rachio app which you can download on your smartphone, tablet or laptop. It uses comprehensive weather data to adjust your watering schedule based on the latest forecasts, too. You can even voice control it using an Amazon Alexa-enabled device.
Check out the rest of today's best deals below.
Keep an eye out
Blink XT Home Security Cameras
All the different configurations of the weather-resistant black Blink XT home security system are down in price today. All you need to do is decide how many cameras you want with your system. These prices are 40% off the original street prices and the first discounts we've seen since February. Blink XT cameras have motion detection, up to 1080p instant recording, and smart notifications. They are super simple to set up and run wirelessly for two years on two included Lithium batteries.
App-enabled
Roborock E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
The Roborock E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner falls to $246.50 at Amazon when you enter promo code ROCKROBOE20 at checkout. That'll save you just over $80 off its average price of $329 there, and you'll also be grabbing it for lower than it's ever reached before. This robotic vacuum cleaner connects with the an app to control it wirelessly, schedule its usage, and more. Its dual-gyro system and motion tracking sensors allow for an efficient cleaning path and sensors help it to stay away from hazards. It even returns to its charger when the battery is low automatically.
Office essentials
FlexiSpot Sit Stand Desks and Converters
Sitting in a chair all day can start to feel pretty uncomfortable, which is why those who work regularly from a computer could greatly benefit from Amazon's current deal of the day which is offering up to 30% off FlexiSpot sit stand desks and converters. Prices start just under $172 for the rising desk solutions, though you have only the remainder of today to score these deals. There's also a bunch of garage storage products in the sale, too.
So much space
WD Elements 8TB Desktop Hard Drive
The WD Elements 8TB USB 3.0 desktop hard drive is down to $129.99 at Newegg when you use coupon 43DPC7 during checkout. Shipping is $6.99 but even at $137, it's the lowest we've ever seen it go. The drive regularly sells for $150 at Amazon. It's plug-and-play and is equipped with USB 3.0, so all you have to do is connect it and begin transferring whatever you want. It is compatible with Windows and Mac.
DIY for less
JACKYLED 45-Piece Precision Screwdriver Toolkit
Repair tech from phones to cameras with this discounted toolkit for only $7.47. It comes with 42 screwdriver bits of various sizes that are suitable for electronics, toys, glasses, and more. Its price falls when you use code YMKPN6LM during checkout.
Fun & games
Spring Toy Favorites sale
Amazon's Spring Toy Favorites sale is live today, offering deals on Funko POP! releases, action hero figures, baby dolls, and more with prices discounted by 30% or more while supplies last. The prices are good until the end of the day.
This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.