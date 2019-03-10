We've spend every day trawling the web for the very best deals so you don't have to. Our very favorites from today have been rounded up below for your personal perusal and purchasing pleasure. Don't miss 'em!

To celebrate Mario Day, pick out a Switch console and a select game for $329.99 total, a $30 discount. This offer is a rare one, and the promotion is valid while supplies last through March 16th.

Game options include Super Mario Party, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, or the New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe. If you already own a Nintendo Switch, don't worry. You can still get in on the fun. The aforementioned games are available for just $39.99 each right now for Mario Day. That's a $20 discount and also only valid for a few days.

