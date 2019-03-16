There are so many great deals each and every day, but there are also a lot of lame ones. Figuring out what's worth your hard-earned dollars and what is just marketing is no mean feat. But fear not! We round up our absolute favorite deals on a daily basis to make sure that you see the ones you won't want to miss.
Cleaning made easy
Ecovacs Deebot N79s
You'll need to use coupon code ECOVACSN79S during checkout for the savings here, but it's well worth the extra second it takes to save. This robotic vacuum can be set on a schedule to clean for you, or you can just ask Alexa to start it whenever you want.
$159.99
$200 $40 off
Robovacs are becoming more popular these days, but some of them can be pricey. The Ecovacs options bring good quality and plenty of features to your home at an affordable price. You can start cleaning using just your voice through Alexa, or set it to run at a specified time daily if you want. It offers around 100 minutes of runtime per cleaning, which should be plenty to get your floors cleaned while you relax.
Add a few years
PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription
Normally, it costs $60 to access Sony's PlayStation Plus online service, but right now you can buy prepaid cards for $15 less and still score the same benefits. You can stack the years, meaning you can buy multiple at today's discount and add them all so you don't have to worry about it later. You get access to online game play, free games each month, and more with the subscription.
Stock up on storage
SanDisk Ultra 32GB microSD card
The SanDisk Ultra 32GB microSD card and adapter is down to $6.85, which is the lowest price we've seen on this card. It's selling as an add-on item, so will ship with qualifying orders of $25 or more. Use it to add storage space to your phone, tablet, Nintendo Switch, dash cam, and more. The included SD adapter means it will work great with an even broader array of devices too.
Beat the price hike
Private Internet Access VPN
Private Internet Access is one of the most affordable VPN services out there and if you sign up for its 2-year plan, you can save 58% — that brings the price down to just $2.91 per month. The best part is, despite PIA announcing impending price changes, the company has confirmed that existing customers will continue to pay their existing rate for as long as their subscription is active.
Charge up
RavPower Power Delivery 3.0 Power Bank
Equipped with both a USB-A and USB-C port, this 20100mAh power bank is capable of charging two devices simultaneously. Its 45W output is powerful enough to charge laptops like the MacBook Pro and other electronics like the Nintendo Switch. Plus, it's capable of recharging via the USB-C port to full capacity in under 4 hours. Pick one up for only $47.99 when you enter code LKWZQ4C3 at checkout.
Oddly satisfying
Roav HydroClean Electric Pressure Washer
Anker's Roav HydroClean Electric Pressure Washer dropped to $117.99 at Amazon. This deal beats our last-best posted discount by $2. It features an 1800W motor that can blast out 1.78 gallons per minute of water at 2100 psi. It comes with three nozzles to adjust its spray, along with a 26-foot long high-pressure hose, an extender wand, and 35-foot long cable.
Smarten up
TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini
Getting invested in smart home technology doesn't require a huge down payment. Get started with something as simple as this two-pack of TP-Link's Kasa HS105 Smart Plug Mini, and today Amazon's offering the pair for just $29.99 when you enter promo code 15KASA during checkout. That's a savings of $15 off its regular cost these days, and choosing No-Rush Shipping can save you a little extra.
This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.