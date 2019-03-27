We search the web for the day's best deals so you don't have to. We've weeded out all the lame deals to bring you just the very best in one easy-to-read roundup.
Light 'em up
Minger LED light strip
Transform any room with almost half off this app-enabled Minger LED light strip when you use code GBQQAIS7 at checkout. The 16.4-foot light strip is already more affordable than the likes of Philips Hue, but that coupon takes 48% off its regular $28.99 asking price and brings it down to just over $15.
$15.07
$28.99 $14 off
It has physical and app controls for determining brightness and colors. The strip also has a mic that can adjust the speed and color of the lights to sync with your favorite music.
These lights can be used to provide ambient light to any room in the color of your choosing and are great for setting the mood or using behind a display to alleviate eye strain. This strip has RGB LEDs covering the entire length and it's also waterproof so can be used inside your home as well as outdoors. Users give it 4.1 stars based on over 70 reviews. Check out the rest of our favorite deals below.
Power up
Teckin Smart Power Strip
Buying smart plug after smart plug can be pretty expensive, which is where devices like Teckin's Smart Power Strip come in handy. It's a surge protector with four smart outlets and four USB ports that allows you to control each outlet individually by using an app, Alexa, or Google Assistant. Regularly sold for nearly $28, today you can snag one at Amazon for just $21.83 using the promo code TECKIN22.
Back to work
Tacklife Cordless Drill
Enter coupon code A5YBDAL5 over at Amazon to get $8 off this Tacklife 12V 2000mAh 2-Speed Cordless Drill, dropping your price from $35.99 to $28.07. The item has only dropped in price a couple of times before this, and today's deal is within $3 of the best ever. This well-rated drill comes with a 2000mAh battery and a charger. There's a built-in LED light to illuminate your workspace, too.
Wi-Fi blanket
Netgear Orbi Home Mesh Wi-Fi System
The Orbi RBK23 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi system is capable of covering up to 6,000 square feet with a strong wireless internet connection. It offers speeds up to 2.2Gbps with FastLane3 technology, with each router operating under a single network name for a seamless connection. Use the on-page coupon to save $40.
DIY for less
nuraphone Wireless ANC over-ear headphones
The nuraphone noise cancelling headphones are unique in design thanks to their combination of earbuds and over-ear headphones. The nuraphone headphones also learn what your ears can hear too, giving you a customized sound profile. Crazy, science stuff. Today's price is around $80 off their usual going rate.
Smarten up
Amazon Echo (2nd Genration) + Smart Plug
Kickstart your smart home with an Amazon Echo and Smart Plug bundle. Buying the two together saves you $10 off their individual costs. You'll be able to voice control whatever's plugged into Smart Plug and Alexa Skills allow you to get answers to questions, convert measurements, catch up on the news, control your other smart home gear, request an Uber, order a pizza, and much more.
Time for a deal
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS smartwatch
The Vivoactive 3 tells the time, but it does so much more than that. Use Garmin Pay for an easy way to pay for your purchases, track your activity and exercise, and personalize it with thousands of free faces, apps, and more. You can also pair the smartwatch with your phone to get advanced features like smart notifications, too. It's around $40 off right now.
