Tim Cook & Eddy Cue went to the Oscars but didn't slap anyone

What you need to know
- Apple CEO Tim Cook and services chief Eddy Cue attended last night's Oscars.
- CODA and Apple TV+ won three awards including Best Picture.
- The event was overshadowed by an on-stage fracas involving Chris Rock and Will Smith.
Last night saw the hosting of the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles with Apple CEO Tim Cook and services chief Eddy Cue both in attendance. However, unlike some attendees, I can confirm that neither slapped anyone for the duration of the evening.
The evening was a big night for
Will Smith Apple TV+ with the hit movie CODA picking up three different awards including the coveted Best Picture gong. Photos from the red carpet show both Cook and Cue were at the event.
Alongside the Best Picture award, CODA also bagged the Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay awards for the streamer.
While the Oscars can often be an unexciting affair, this year's was very much an eye-catcher thanks to an altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock. However, reporters were reportedly told not to ask winners about the fracas — so we may never know what the cast of CODA thought about what will surely go down as one of the more dramatic events of the awards calendar.
Hopefully that won't take the gloss away from a great night for the team being CODA — if you haven't checked it yet you can fix that now. You can stream the movie on Apple TV+ now.
If you want to enjoy CODA in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
