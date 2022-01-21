What you need to know
- Servant season 3 is out now on Apple TV+.
- Stars Rupert Grint and Toby Kebbell have sat down with Screen Times to give an interview.
- They talked about the change in their characters in season 3, and working with M. Night Shyamalan.
With the return of fan-favorite 'Servant' to Apple TV+ coming January 21, Rupert Grint and Toby Kebbel have sat down with Screen Times and Sigmund Judge to discuss the changes in their characters for season 3, and what it was like yo work with M Night. Shyamalan.
The interview (video below) started with a question about what surprised Grint and Kebbell about their characters this season. "I had a tricky transition to superstitious beliefs and believing in all these things and bartering with Nell's character Leanne and doing all of that," said Kebbell, before also discussing some of the normal things Sean is trying to do and his journey to becoming "a better person and decent."
"Julian was sober this time. So that in itself was a very kind of new thing for me," said Grint, describing it as a fundamental part of Julian's character that he "had really lent on" in the creation.
The pair also discussed what they had learned from working on Servant in collaboration with M. Night Shyamalan, Kebbell discussing how the famed director "set the tone and everyone followed that tone" as the show enjoyed a series of guest directors, Grint echoed his sentiments and said that the location and shooting of the film were really unique, with all the action "condensed into this one location" and the chronological nature of the shoots, which he says made it feel like a play and "very immersive."
Finally, the pair were asked to describe each other as a dish, with Kebbell saying that Rupert was spaghetti bolognese "one hundred percent", and Grint joking that Kebbel was "definitely some sort of acquired taste."
You can read the full interview here.
Season 3 of Servant is out now on Apple TV+, and is one of the best Apple TV+ shows on the platform, which streams on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
