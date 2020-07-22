Those looking for a sweet AirPods Pro deal are in luck today with a new sale at B&H offering Apple's noise-cancelling 'buds for just $229. This one-day deal not only takes $20 off the regular cost of the earbuds, but it also bundles in AppleCare+ protection at no extra cost meaning you're saving closer to $50 all told. The deal is slated to end tonight, though it could sell out much sooner than that.

The AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation to block out any ambient and background sounds around you so you can focus on your music, calls, or whatever's playing in your ears at the time. They also feature a transparency mode which allows you to filter back in all those sounds in case you do need to hear what's around you for a moment.

Another major upgrade that the AirPods Pro have over the standard AirPods is improved water-resistance and sweat-resistance, making them a much better option to wear to the gym or out for a run — even in the rain. We even ran a 5K with the AirPods Pro to see how they'd hold up and they did great.

These are in-ear earbuds as opposed to the standard AirPods design. You'll receive three sizes of soft, silicone tips to help adjust the earbuds for a better fit. There's also a notable feature which uses adaptive EQ to tune your music to the shape of your ear automatically, providing customized sound for each user and ensuring you have the right fit.

The AirPods Pro are easy to setup with all Apple devices, and they can be used with non-Apple devices using Bluetooth as well. Apple device owners will likely have the best experience with them though, with easy pairing and device switching, hands-free access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri", touch controls, and more. The case that the AirPods Pro earbuds come in is also capable of charging wirelessly and can keep the earbuds powered up on-the-go for more than 24 hours.

AppleCare+ for AirPods Pro extends your warranty to two years, from the standard one year, and also covers you for two incidents of accidental damage should your AirPods suffer an unfortunate incident. Given you'll end up taking your new earbuds everywhere, it's a good idea to have some kind of protection in case you end up needing it.

