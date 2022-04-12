What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has signed an overall deal with Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman's Playtone.
- Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman both worked with Apple TV+ on Greyhound.
- The new multi-year deal includes TV shows, documentaries, and unscripted projects, according to the report.
Apple TV+ has signed a new multi-year, overall deal with Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman according to a new report. The pair worked with the streamer on the popular 'Greyhound' movie and will now work on series, documentaries, and unscripted projects according to the report.
The exclusive deal will see the pair, partners in Playtone, work with Apple TV+ for an unknown number of years, reports Deadline.
After collaborating on the 2020 film Greyhound — with a sequel in the works — and the just-wrapped WWII series Masters of the Air, Playtone partners Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman have made multi-year exclusive overall deal with Apple TV+.
The pact encompasses series, documentaries and unscripted projects for Apple to develop, produce and distribute globally.
The report also notes that Apple Original Films and Pantone are already moving forward on a sequel to Greyhound, a movie that was hugely popular among Apple TV+ viewers.
Apple TV+ continues to ramp up momentum as it signs more TV shows, movies, and documentaries following the success of CODA, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and others. The outfit announced today that it has signed a new workplace comedy dubbed *Loot, too.
If you want to enjoy Apple TV+ and all it has to offer in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
