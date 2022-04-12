Apple TV+ has announced a new workplace comedy called Loot ahead of its premiere on June 24, 2022. The new show will star and be executive produced by Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph.

The new Apple TV+ show will join a growing list of comedies on the streaming service, running for ten episodes in its first season. The first three of those episodes will debut on June 24 with a new episode arriving every Friday through to the season's completion.

Here's how Apple TV+ describes its next big comedy show:

In "Loot," billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She's reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.

Loot was created, written, and is executive produced by Matt Hubbard of 30 Rock fame alongside Alan Yang, best known for Little America. The show will also star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon, and Joel Kim Booster.

