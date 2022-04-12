What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has announced a new workplace comedy called Loot.
- Loot will premiere on June 24.
- Maya Rudolph will star alongside Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon, and Joel Kim Booster.
Apple TV+ has announced a new workplace comedy called Loot ahead of its premiere on June 24, 2022. The new show will star and be executive produced by Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph.
The new Apple TV+ show will join a growing list of comedies on the streaming service, running for ten episodes in its first season. The first three of those episodes will debut on June 24 with a new episode arriving every Friday through to the season's completion.
Here's how Apple TV+ describes its next big comedy show:
In "Loot," billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She's reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.
Loot was created, written, and is executive produced by Matt Hubbard of 30 Rock fame alongside Alan Yang, best known for Little America. The show will also star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon, and Joel Kim Booster.
If you want to enjoy Loot in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Treblab HD Max delivers booming bass and three audio modes
Treblab HD Max is a portable Bluetooth speaker that features rich sound, three audio modes, and great battery life.
Noel Fielding will star in an untitled comedy series for Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has announced that Noel Fielding will star in an as-yet-untitled comedy show for the streamer.
Review: This stylish MacBook accessory has a few features up its sleeve
Are you looking for a new sleeve for your 13- or 14-inch Apple laptop? Here's one to consider.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.