Travis Scott has released his first solo single since dropping Astroworld last year. "Highest in the Room" is now available and you can listen to it through streaming services like Apple Music.

Scott has been around for a while now, but he truly broke through with the transcendent album Astroworld. The hit single "Sicko" featuring Drake became a massive hit and ultimately earned the album a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. Following that up is hard but "Highest in the Room" is up for the task.

It's a bit more mellow than Scott's previous singles, but nonetheless it's a welcomed change. He hasn't confirmed if this new single will lead to a new album. If you go to his site, he still has the artwork up for Astroworld.

Listen to Travis Scott's "Highest in the Room" on Apple Music and let us know what you think.