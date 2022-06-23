Apple TV+ has today shared the first trailer for the hotly-anticipated third season of Trying, the British comedy that will see its next installment stream from July 22.

The hit Apple TV+ show will make the first two episodes of season three available to stream on July 22 with a new episode then arriving weekly through to the season's conclusion on September 2.

As expectations continue to grow for what is sure to be a bumper third season, Apple TV+ has shared the first official trailer to get everyone hyped up.