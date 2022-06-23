What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared the first trailer for the comedy show Trying.
- Trying is already available to stream on Apple TV+, with two seasons offered.
- The third season will premiere on July 22.
Apple TV+ has today shared the first trailer for the hotly-anticipated third season of Trying, the British comedy that will see its next installment stream from July 22.
The hit Apple TV+ show will make the first two episodes of season three available to stream on July 22 with a new episode then arriving weekly through to the season's conclusion on September 2.
As expectations continue to grow for what is sure to be a bumper third season, Apple TV+ has shared the first official trailer to get everyone hyped up.
After a dramatic end to season two, the third season picks up with Nikki (BAFTA nominee Esther Smith) and Jason (SAG Award nominee Rafe Spall) waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep end, Nikki and Jason's relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting — while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity.
The first two seasons of Trying are now available to stream on Apple TV+, with viewers needing a $4.99 per month subscription to get involved. Those who are already paying for Apple Music and other Apple services should consider checking out the Apple One subscription bundle, too. That offers access to a range of Apple services while potentially saving customers money along the way.
If you want to enjoy Trying and other Apple TV+ hits in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
