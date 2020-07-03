Twelve South, makers of fine accessories for all of your Apple products, just kicked off a limited-time 4th of July 'Tent Sale' offering up to 60% off regular prices. The promotion, which ends this weekend, is live now and features some of the company's most popular products.

The sale includes cases for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even AirPods models. The popular SurfacePad for iPhone, including recently-released spring color options, is featured in the sale with prices from $19.99. It's got a foldable leather back so you can prop up your iPhone to watch shows without needing to hold it. The front side of the folio has two card slots so you can keep your most important cards with you at all times.

Other cases like the Journal for iPad Pro or BookBook for MacBook are also discounted, as is the handy AirSnap for AirPods and AirPods Pro.

The neat PowerPic wireless charger and photo frame is another top pick at half price. This wireless charger is built into a modern 5x7 photo frame, helping to keep your favorite memory close and your phone fully charged up. While it normally sells for $80, today you can pick up the PowerPic in your choice of black or white for just $39.99.

Apple Watch wearers should consider the Twelve South TimePorter on sale for $29.99. It has been around for a few years now but, arguably, it's still the best travel solution for Apple Watch owners. This compact travel case has plenty of space for the essentials. There's a dedicated area where you'll place your charging cable's inductive disk, plus special areas for your power adapter and extra bands. There's even a built-in spool that neatly manages your charging cable. That means you can plug your wall adapter into an AC outlet, keep the rest of the cable's length spooled tidily inside the case, and place your Apple Watch on the top of the case to charge it.

A number of other retailers have kicked off their Independence Day sales so be sure to check out our list of the best 4th of July deals to score yourself some savings.