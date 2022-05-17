Disney is being careful, according to two media buyers with knowledge of recent discussions between the company and advertising agencies, wary of overwhelming the streaming outlet with a glut of ads that might obscure the service's family-friendly environment.

Citing people involved in the sale of Disney+ ad space, Variety says that the streamer wants to be careful about what it shows. Alongside the ban on alcohol advertising, political ads will also be one category that you won't see on Disney+ — at least initially.

Disney+ is hard at work getting its new ad-supported tier ready for primetime, but the outfit is said to be erring on the side of caution in terms of the ads it will display alongside its content. No ads for alcohol will be shown while kids won't see any ads at all.

Disney+ is also set to ensure that the likes of Netflix and Apple TV+ can't run ads on its service, essentially having them steal subscribers in the process. Perhaps more notable is the news that Disney+ won't show any sort of ads to young kids, no matter what tier they're watching on.

... the Disney service will also not take ads from rival outlets or entertainment studios, in a bid to prevent rivals from luring its subscribers amid a fierce round of Hollywood's streaming wars. According to the two media buyers, Disney will also be cautious about running commercials alongside shows aimed at pre-school audiences, and will no run ads at all when an individual user profile in control of the viewing experience indicates a young child is watching.

There is no hard release window for when we can expect Disney+ to have its ad-supported tier ready to go, but recent reports suggested that Netflix will have its own offering available by the end of this year. Apple TV+ doesn't seem to be considering a similar move, although its $4.99 asking price is already cheaper than the majority of the competition.

If you want to enjoy Disney+ and other streamers in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.