The upcoming Apple TV+ show Bad Monkey has signed three new cast members, according to a new report. The show, which is from Bill Lawrence of Ted Lasso fame, will run for ten episodes and star Vince Vaughn.

The show, which doesn't yet have an official air date, will now star L. Scott Caldwell, Ronald Peet, and Charlotte Lawrence according to a new report by Variety. The show, which will include a monkey we're told, is based on the Carl Hiaasen novel of the same name.

Here's how Apple TV+ described the show when it was announced late last year.

"Bad Monkey" tells the story of Andrew Yancy (played by Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there's a monkey.

I told you there was a monkey!

Caldwell is probably best known for her role on Lost while Peet was part of the crew behind Partner Track. Both will play roles as YaYa and Neville, respectively.

Caldwell ("Our Kind of People," "Lost") will star as YaYa, is the grandmother of the Dragon Queen (Turner-Smith) and a true believer in the mystical power of Andros. She struggles to keep her granddaughter from losing her way and using her influence and power for cynical purposes.

Variety goes on to outline what we can expect from Neville.

Peet ("Partner Track," "The I-land") will star as Neville, a young, mild-mannered Bahamian fisherman who is forced into action when a mysterious businessman bulldozes his family home to start construction on a swanky resort. Peet takes over the role from Ahmed Elhaj in a recasting.

Charlotte Lawrence will get her on-screen debut via the show as part of a new recurring role.

Lawrence will appear in the recurring role of Caitlin. A born-again former print model and recovering addict, she is the estranged daughter of drowning victim Nick Stripling. She blames her hated step-mother Eve (Hagner) for her broken relationship with her dad and is also convinced that Eve is responsible for her father's death. The role will mark Lawrence's onscreen debut.

The new Apple TV+ show is already shaping up to be another must-watch for Apple TV+, following on from success stories like Ted Lasso and For All Mankind, not to mention the recent Oscar-winner CODA.

