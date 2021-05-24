iPad Air deals at Amazon: Starting at $550!

Utah Jazz coach says Ted Lasso should be 'required viewing' for all coaches

Someone seems to be a huge "Ted Lasso" fan.
  • Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder says that "Ted Lasso" should be "required viewing" for all coaches.
  • Season two of the series will premiere on July 21, 2021.

Quin Snyder, the coach of the Utah Jazz basketball team, was asked during an interview if he has ever watched "Ted Lasso," the breakaway sports comedy hit on Apple TV+. Snyder not only said that he has seen the show, but that he believes all coaches should be required to watch it.

It's not surprising to see a real coach recommend the series so adamantly. The lessons taught from the fictional character like patience, respect, and kindness certainly apply in the real world.

The second season of Ted Lasso will premiere on Apple TV+ on July 21. You can check out the teaser trailer for the second season below.

Season 2. July 23. Kindness is making a comeback.

Golden Globe® winner Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination...and biscuits.

If you want to ensure you see the next season in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2021. "Ted Lasso" should really be required viewing for everyone, not just coaches.

