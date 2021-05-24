Utah Jazz coach says Ted Lasso should be 'required viewing' for all coaches

What you need to know
- Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder says that "Ted Lasso" should be "required viewing" for all coaches.
- Season two of the series will premiere on July 21, 2021.
"Ted Lasso" should apparently be "required viewing" for all coaches.
Quin Snyder, the coach of the Utah Jazz basketball team, was asked during an interview if he has ever watched "Ted Lasso," the breakaway sports comedy hit on Apple TV+. Snyder not only said that he has seen the show, but that he believes all coaches should be required to watch it.
"Do you watch Ted Lasso, @andyblarsen?"
Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder says @TedLasso should be required viewing for coaches.
It's not surprising to see a real coach recommend the series so adamantly. The lessons taught from the fictional character like patience, respect, and kindness certainly apply in the real world.
The second season of Ted Lasso will premiere on Apple TV+ on July 21. You can check out the teaser trailer for the second season below.
Season 2. July 23. Kindness is making a comeback.
Golden Globe® winner Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination...and biscuits.
If you want to ensure you see the next season in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2021. "Ted Lasso" should really be required viewing for everyone, not just coaches.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
All Hermès AirTags are unavailable, possibly because of quality problems
All of the Hermès AirTags have been removed from sale and we might know why.
iPhone 14 concept puts a screen on the back for displaying additional info
We haven't seen the iPhone 13 announcement yet, but that was never going to stop the iPhone 14 concepts and this one is a stunner
The M1 iPad Pro can download iPadOS updates and more over 5G
Apple has updated a support document outlining the M1 iPad Pro's ability to download software updates and more via its 5G connection.
Got a new Apple Watch Series 6? Get a screen protector.
When you're wearing your Apple Watch everywhere you go, it's prone to get scuffed up. The good news is you can protect your Apple Watch's surface with a screen protector — here are the best Apple Watch Series 6 screen protectors.