Utah Jazz coach says Ted Lasso should be 'required viewing' for all coaches

"Ted Lasso" should apparently be "required viewing" for all coaches.

Quin Snyder, the coach of the Utah Jazz basketball team, was asked during an interview if he has ever watched "Ted Lasso," the breakaway sports comedy hit on Apple TV+. Snyder not only said that he has seen the show, but that he believes all coaches should be required to watch it.

"Do you watch Ted Lasso, @andyblarsen?" Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder says @TedLasso should be required viewing for coaches.

It's not surprising to see a real coach recommend the series so adamantly. The lessons taught from the fictional character like patience, respect, and kindness certainly apply in the real world.

The second season of Ted Lasso will premiere on Apple TV+ on July 21. You can check out the teaser trailer for the second season below.