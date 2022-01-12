What you need to know
- Bad Monkey is a new TV show that is coming to Apple TV+.
- The show has already signed Vince Vaughn and others.
- Ana Villafañe, Rob Delaney, and others have now signed on to the new project.
Upcoming Apple TV+ drama series Bad Monkey has reportedly signed a raft of new talent as it gets ready for filming. The show features Vince Vaughn — who will also serve as executive producer — as well as Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Meredith Hagner.
Deadline reports that Ana Villafañe (Younger), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), newcomer Ahmed Elhaj and Arturo Luis Soria (Insatiable) have all joined the project.
Set to be based on Carl Hiaasen's 2013 novel, Bad Monkey will tell the story of a former detective who is now a restaurant inspector. After a severed arm is found by a tourist, the detective winds up in a "world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there's a monkey."
Vaughn will play the former detective Andrew Yancy, while Deadline has the details on the new signings.
Villafañe plays Rosa, a Miami medical examiner who is starting to realize she may not be cut out for her job, so is happy to ditch work and help Yancy try to figure out the story of the severed arm he brings into her lab.
Delaney portrays Christoper, the mysterious boyfriend of Eve (Hagner) Stripling whose husband died under suspicious circumstances.
Elhaj is Neville, a young, mild-mannered Bahamian fisherman who is forced into action when a mysterious businessman bulldozes his family home to start construction on a swanky resort.
Soria portrays Rogelio, a good Key West police detective who comes to his best friend and ex-partner, Andrew Yancy, with a life-changing assignment. It further complicates things that Rogelio's husband is also Yancy's attorney.
We don't yet know when Bad Monkey will swing onto our screens but we can be pretty sure you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch it. Apple TV+ is available as a standalone $4.99 monthly subscription or as part of the Apple One subscription bundle.
If you want to enjoy Bad Monkey in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Twitter's testing a new search bar at the top of the iOS app's Home tab
Twitter has announced that it is testing a change to how search works on iOS. Now, some users will see a new search bar at the top of the Home tab.
Where can Apple go next with Apple TV?
Fifteen years in, Apple TV is no longer a hobby for Apple. So what does the next revolution for the device look like?
AirTag isn't the first item tracker, but it's the first people care about
Apple's AirTag is getting some bad press and that could get much, much worse. A fix is needed. But does anyone know what that fix is?
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.