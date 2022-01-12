Upcoming Apple TV+ drama series Bad Monkey has reportedly signed a raft of new talent as it gets ready for filming. The show features Vince Vaughn — who will also serve as executive producer — as well as Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Meredith Hagner.

Deadline reports that Ana Villafañe (Younger), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), newcomer Ahmed Elhaj and Arturo Luis Soria (Insatiable) have all joined the project.

Set to be based on Carl Hiaasen's 2013 novel, Bad Monkey will tell the story of a former detective who is now a restaurant inspector. After a severed arm is found by a tourist, the detective winds up in a "world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there's a monkey."

Vaughn will play the former detective Andrew Yancy, while Deadline has the details on the new signings.

Villafañe plays Rosa, a Miami medical examiner who is starting to realize she may not be cut out for her job, so is happy to ditch work and help Yancy try to figure out the story of the severed arm he brings into her lab. Delaney portrays Christoper, the mysterious boyfriend of Eve (Hagner) Stripling whose husband died under suspicious circumstances. Elhaj is Neville, a young, mild-mannered Bahamian fisherman who is forced into action when a mysterious businessman bulldozes his family home to start construction on a swanky resort. Soria portrays Rogelio, a good Key West police detective who comes to his best friend and ex-partner, Andrew Yancy, with a life-changing assignment. It further complicates things that Rogelio's husband is also Yancy's attorney.

We don't yet know when Bad Monkey will swing onto our screens but we can be pretty sure you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch it.

