Apple just updated Vision Pro demos to help sell the headset

WWDC 2024 confirmed that the Apple Vision Pro would ship internationally come July, and preorders are open now.

Thankfully, it appears it'll be easier than ever to decide if you want to splash the cash on the $3,499 headset since Apple has reportedly revamped its demoing options when testing the Vision Pro.

That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, where he dubs it a "key moment for the product" having opened up to international audiences.

With that in mind, Gurman says "The biggest change is a new feature that lets customers beam their own photos, videos and panoramas over to a Vision Pro during a demonstration."

"Then they can see their own media in mixed reality. If you’ve already done this on a Vision Pro, you know that it could help sway some shoppers. The new approach is rolling out now, but the official launch is scheduled for July 9."

Apple is changing Vision Pro demos

Gurman also says there's a new "Go Deeper" option within the demo to help focus on specific areas of the device's usage, including "office-work features" or "watching videos".

Interestingly, it's not just software changes, either, with Apple now offering the Dual Loop headset band instead of the Solo Loop as of Friday.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It seems that the Solo Loop, which only wraps around the back of a person’s head, hasn’t been comfortable enough for potential customers," Gurman says.

So, does the prospect of a revamped demo have you tempted to check out the Vision Pro? Or are you waiting for more news on the cheaper version of the headset?

Apple Vision Pro | $3499 at Apple It's still pricey, but an extended demo may help convince you of Vision Pro's potential.