Apple tells us everything inside Apple Vision Pro — full tech specs reveal true power of the headset

We've not had a complete list of specs for the Apple Vision Pro as yet, but we've had smatterings of information that make us more interested in what kind of internals there are inside. Now, as the preorders for Apple Vision Pro go live, we have a long list of all the cool stuff that Apple has put inside the headset.

There is some stuff in there that we weren't expecting as well, along with all the bits that we've been excited about since the headset was revealed last year. Here are all the tech specs and information about Apple Vision Pro.

Apple Vision Pro specs and info

Starting from the top, there's some cool stuff inside the Apple Vision Pro. The first surprise is the storage options, now confirmed to be 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. As for what kind of storage that is we can't be sure — Apple doesn't tell us. What we can be sure of is that you won't be able to upgrade it once you've specced it out in the product page.

There's more information about the displays as well. They are seriously impressive — a pair of Micro-LED displays, with supported refresh rates of 90Hz, 96Hz, and 100Hz. There's 92% DCI-P3 color there, and each of the 23 million pixels only takes up 7.5-microns of pixel pitch for a ridiculous resolution.

Moving on to the CPU and supporting chips, and there's mostly information that we already guessed. The M2 at the heart has a 10-core GPU, 8-core CPU, and 16GB of Unified memory. The R1 chip that works alongside has some interesting numbers attached — it has a 12-millisecond photon-to-photon latency, and 256GB/s memory bandwidth. Those are certainly... numbers.

The camera is a Stereoscopic 3D system, that can capture Spatial Video. Interestingly, it's 6.5 Stero megapixels — another new phrase.

There's more on the spec page as well, detailing the Sensors on board, the Optic ID system, and the Audio specs that will make many an audiophile pick up their glasses and go in for a better look. If you want to know more about the specs of the device, then head over to the Apple Vision Pro specs page.

The Vision Pro is available to preorder now from the Apple Store.