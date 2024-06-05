Apple Vision Pro international launch is getting closer as the headset gets ready for shipments

Apple's WWDC 2024 keynote is just a few weeks away, and alongside a big push for AI features, Apple is widely expected to showcase where the Vision Pro is going to launch next. And a new report from Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo shows that the international launch is getting closer as the headset gets ready for shipments.

According to Kuo, the international rollout is set to kick off before mid-June, with shipments getting ready to arrive in the middle of the month. We expect that the grand reveal might just happen at the WWDC keynote on Monday, with availability later that month.

The company's first mixed reality headset remains a US-only product at the time of writing, although reports have suggested that Apple employees have received specialized training for when it launches internationally.

Vision Pro出貨調查更新：本月中旬前已開始陸續出貨至非美國市場 (晚於先前預測的在WWDC 2024前)，主要包括英國、法國、德國、中國、日本、與新加坡。目前對全球2024年出貨量預估不變，仍維持40-45萬部。--Vision Pro shipment survey update:Shipments to non-U.S. markets, mainly the U.K.,… https://t.co/0tZdSlj7jsJune 5, 2024

Vision Pro goes international

The current lineup for the next phase of Vision Pro currently looks as follows:

Australia

Canada

China

France

Germany

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

UK

Kuo expects the UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, and Singapore will be first in line, with shipments currently being prepared for those locations.

China was one country mentioned as a potential second-wave country, and now it's been confirmed that the country's Quality Certification Center has approved the Apple Vision Pro to go on sale locally. So we can be certain that the headset is coming here. As for the other locations, they're not too surprising given that they're all pretty much in the first wave for any Apple product launch.

At WWDC, Apple is also expected to reveal the next iteration of visionOS, likely visionOS 2. What better way to entice those in other markets to pick up the headset than with a slate of improvements, fixes, and quality-of-life tweaks?

