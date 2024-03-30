Report suggests Vision Pro training coming for Apple employees in France

Vision Pro has been out for a few weeks, but only if you're in the US. Apple's headset hasn't launched outside of the company's home nation yet, but it appears we could be tiptoeing closer to the headset heading overseas.

A report from the French site watchgeneration.fr (thanks, 9to5Mac) suggests that Apple is inviting retail employees to attend what is likely to be Vision Pro training sessions this Summer.

Watchgeneration's sources say Apple is referring to the training as a "Training Product Event" for a new product. Naturally, that doesn't guarantee it'll be for the Vision Pro headset, but France currently has access to every other Apple product found in the US so that rules out pretty much everything else.

When could Apple Vision Pro launch in other countries?

Given Apple staff in the US began to receive Vision Pro training in January (after being invited for it in December), this could suggest Apple's international expansion of Vision Pro could happen within weeks of the training being given.

With June marking the start of Summer, that could feasibly lead to Vision Pro arriving in France (or more widely in Europe) as early as July. That could make it an ideal announcement for WWDC 2024 on June 10, 2024.

Given code references to international keyboards, global job listings, and Apple aiming to launch in China this year, we shouldn't have too much longer to find out. Here's hoping for a UK rollout soon.

