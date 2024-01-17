Apple Vision Pro Price: Here's how much Apple's spatial computing headset will set you back

When the “Apple VR” rumor mill first started to grind, one of the earliest major shocks was the price. There were early rumblings that Apple’s headset could cost more than $2,000 or even $3,000. You can imagine everyone’s surprise then when Apple Vision Pro clocked in at even more than this following the official announcement last year.

Apple Vision Pro is now finally here, and it’s going to cost a pretty penny. But how much exactly does the headset cost, and what do you get for your money? Are there any extras, what about specs and configurations?

Here’s everything you need to know about the cost of Vision Pro.

Apple Vision Pro: The price

The Apple Vision Pro costs $3,499. For that, you get your Apple Vision Pro headset, a USB-C charge cable and power adapter, the external battery, the Apple Vision Pro cover, and two bands, the Solo Knit and the Dual loop. You also get two light seals and 2x light seal cushions, which help you get the perfect fit for your face and will be customized to suit based on the scan of your face. You also get a polishing cloth.

Apple Vision Pro: ZEISS Optical Inserts price

(Image credit: ZEISS)

There are two options for those who need glasses to use Vision Pro. You can get ZEISS Optical Inserts Readers for just $99, or you can get your prescription for $149. Like normal glasses, readers are more generic and, therefore, cheaper, while prescription lenses are specific to your vision needs and, therefore, more expensive.

Apple Vision Pro: Instalments and Apple Card

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple hasn’t yet confirmed any specific details about paying for Apple Vision Pro either in installments, with financing or using Apple Card. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says “Apple Card Installments will indeed be an option at checkout online and at retail stores,” as confirmed in code found in the Apple Store app . Currently, Apple offers installments on its iPhone over 24 months, and iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and Displays over 12 months. It also offers six-month installment plans on some accessories, including its AirPods. Given the high price of Apple Vision Pro, and the fact it’s a device that should have a much longer lifespan, Apple may offer installment plans of 36 or even 48 months, but we don’t know for sure just yet. It is also likely these will be 0% APR as with other products, however, there will, of course, be fees for missed payments.

Apple Vision Pro: refunds and returns

Apple offers a very generous refund and returns policy on all of its products, and Vision Pro is likely to be no exception. The standard returns period is 14 days, during which you can bring back a product even if you’ve opened it up and used it, providing it's not damaged in any way.

Apple Vision Pro: AppleCare

Given the price and fragile nature of Apple Vision Pro, it seems certain Apple will offer its AppleCare service with Vision Pro. Unfortunately, we don’t know what that will look like or how much it will cost. If it’s AppleCare Plus, that coverage could extend to instances of accidental damage, something you might want to consider before you strap it on and start jumping around your living room playing Fruit Ninja.

Apple Vision Pro: Accessories

(Image credit: Apple)

Beyond the aforementioned ZEISS inserts, there are no official Apple Vision Pro accessories to buy just yet. However, there are a couple of unofficial ones. We’ve heard rumors that Belkin will offer a clip for the external battery, but we don’t know how much that will cost. We’ve also heard the Vision Pro keyboard isn’t very good, so you might want to pick up one of the best Bluetooth keyboards for Mac, along with a trackpad or mouse. AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C also enable lossless audio via Bluetooth with Vision Pro.

Other accessories coming post-launch might include third-party bands or accessories, as well as a separate additional battery so that you can extend your use time.