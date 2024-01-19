The Spigen Apple Vision Pro pouch has just been announced and it's half the price of the official travel case — it even has room for an AirTag
The Spigen Klasden looks pretty great!
If your wallet is hurting from the cost of the Apple Vision Pro, you can get a case for half of what Apple is charging, and it even comes with a unique pouch.
Spigen announced in a pretty sardonic making fun of the weight of the Apple Vision Pro post that its Klasden pouch is now available for order. This pouch can house your brand-new mixed-reality headset and it even comes with a small pocket on the inside to put an Apple AirTag. At just $89.99, it's a great price too.
Given it has an EVA shell protecting the outside but nylon fabric pressed against the headset itself, the pouch is perfect for traveling with, and that AirTag slot makes it feel extra secure in the case of air travel. The official Apple Vision Pro Travel Case, at $199, certainly looks slicker but you'll have to decide if the look is worth that extra cash.
How necessary is an Apple Vision Pro case?
Given part of the marketing of the Apple Vision Pro is how well it works when traveling, it feels nearly essential to have a place to store it when on the go. However, it's also worth pointing out that there's value in a case even if you never plan on taking it out of the house.
For my own Meta Quest 2, I bought the hard case and find it's an easy way to remember where all the accessories are for when I get into the mood to play VR again. Of course, Apple Vision Pro isn't a VR headset, it is mixed reality which means it combines digital assets with things in your real life. It is intended to be used every day in some form and natural to just put on and try out so you likely won't lose it like I would my Quest 2. Despite this, it may only take a rogue fall or a nosy animal to knock it off the side and it's not worth the $3,499 to get another one if you haven't opted for the Apple Vision Pro AppleCare.
