Apple Vision Pro wearers now have a new spatial note-taking app to try, and it's from one of Apple's arch rivals

The Apple Vision Pro has now been on sale for almost three months, although it remains an option only for those who are in the United States. It launched with a ton of apps for download via the App Store, although admittedly most of them were just iPad apps that developers allowed to run on visionOS. But more Apple Vision Pro apps are coming, and one of the latest just arrived courtesy of Microsoft, of all companies.

Microsoft OneNote has long been one of the better note-taking apps on the iPhone and iPad, and it's a solid option for people who are already firmly ensconced in the world of Microsoft Office. If that happens to be you, and you also happen to have Apple's spatial computer, you can now use OneNote on your face for the first time.

The OneNote Apple Vision Pro app is available for download for free and brings the same infinite canvas features to the headset for the first time. Microsoft says the app can do everything that you'd expect it to do, which might actually be more than you realize. Because if you can't or don't want to use Apple's Notes or Freeform, OneNote might just be the app for you.

Spatial computing notes

Microsoft announced the new arrival via a blog post, noting that the company had "worked closely with Apple for many years to bring these experiences to iPhone, iPad, and Mac." The company says that it has launched an Apple Vision Pro OneNote app to allow people to use the app "worked closely with Apple for many years to bring these experiences to iPhone, iPad, and Mac."

The OneNote app can be used to take notes, write memos, and more while individual notes can also be secured using a password and other permissions to ensure that private information is kept just that. Notes can also be shared with others, too.

Importantly, OneNote notes can be synced via the cloud so they can be created and edited across different devices. That means that notes created on an iPhone can then be viewed on the Apple Vision Pro, among other options.

Alongside the features that are already available, Microsoft does say that it is working on adding new ones, too. The roadmap currently includes the ability to insert things from the camera and Photos app while Copilot AI support is also on the way. Finally, Microsoft says that it is also working to bring two-factor authentication. Microsoft Authenticator is currently not available on the Apple Vision Pro, but that is going to change, the blog post says.

Some companies have said that they won't bring their apps or services to visionOS or visionOS 2 in the future, while the headset is still available to a limited number of people, including Netflix and YouTube. Apple is thought to be working on bringing its spatial computer to new countries this year, but the timescale and specific countries are yet to be confirmed.

Those in the United States can buy the Apple Vision Pro today with prices starting at $3,499 for the 256GB model. 512GB and 1TB models are also available for those who need extra breathing room. Apple is also rumored to be working on a cheaper version of the headset but again, the timeframe for such a thing isn't clear.