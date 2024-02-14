Are you getting motion sickness while using Apple Vision Pro? Here's the fix

Apple Vision Pro can cause motion sickness like any mixed-reality or VR headset. That’s why it’s worth having a good understanding of what you can do to prevent motion sickness when using Apple’s spatial computer and combat the feeling should you feel nauseous while using the headset.

Apple Vision Pro unlocks the possibilities of spatial computing, allowing you to immerse yourself in technology in ways we could only ever dream of in the past. Vision Pro is a seriously capable device with the ability to mirror your Mac’s display for work or watch one of the best movies on Apple TV Plus on a 100ft screen. That said, these kinds of headsets can cause some discomfort, not only in weight but also in how they make you feel. Here’s everything you need to know about motion sickness on Apple Vision Pro and how to have the most comfortable immersive experience possible.

What does motion sickness feel like?

(Image credit: Apple)

When using Apple Vision Pro, you might experience motion sickness that can often make you feel worse for wear. Apple says a small number of people may develop symptoms, although it’s well-known within the world of VR headsets that there is always a risk of sickness.

Symptoms of motion sickness include dizziness, nausea, decreased awareness or difficulty concentrating, upset stomach, increased salivation, headache, fatigue, and sweating.

Motion sickness can develop over time while using Apple Vision Pro, and it can take up to “30 minutes for symptoms to start.”

Motion sickness can ruin your favorite movie, your favorite spatial game, or your work day, so it’s worth keeping tabs on these symptoms.

How to stop motion sickness while using Apple Vision Pro

(Image credit: Apple)

Are you feeling motion sick while using Apple Vision Pro? The best thing you can do is take the headset off until you feel better.

When you first start using Apple Vision Pro, be sure to use the mixed-reality headset in small doses — don’t watch Avatar for nearly three hours in your first stint because that’s a recipe for disaster. With all headsets, you need to build up your tolerance, starting with less immersive experiences. Once you’re comfortable, you can then try more immersive entertainment like Immersive Video on Apple TV Plus.

On Apple Vision Pro, apps that feature large amounts of motion have the “app motion information label,” which looks like three circles. If you see this icon, it’s best to avoid trying these apps until you feel more comfortable with the spatial computing experience.

Apple also suggests you avoid using Vision Pro on an airplane if you suffer from Motion Sickness, as the added movement will only exacerbate the feeling. It’s also worth remembering that you should let the motion sickness subside before driving or doing other activities that require balance, as these will only make you feel more sick.

Things you can do to minimize motion sickness on Vision Pro

There are a few things you can proactively do to minimize your risk of motion sickness while using Apple Vision Pro.

Reduce head motion

Try to move your head as little as possible and remain in an upright seated position. If you’re mindful of the way your head moves while using Vision Pro, you’re more likely to remain in a comfortable position and not aggravate the feeling of motion.

Reduce visual motion

Reduce visual motion in apps that make you feel like you’re moving or have moving objects that circle around you.