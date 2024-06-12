Is Apple Vision Pro going mainstream? Two key camera makers unveil spatial content hardware

Apple Vision Pro sales have been struggling a little since its release, but an international launch is not the only thing that might help turn those sales around — as two important camera makers have both announced special products for spatial video.

Announced at WWDC 2024 , Canon is creating a spatial lens for its popular EOS R7 digital camera line, meaning creators can film videos entirely for Apple Vision Pro. This can shoot in higher quality than the iPhone 15 Pro , which can also record spatial video, meaning professional studios can more easily create films, music videos, and more for the headset. A price for this has not yet been confirmed but the lens will be available for purchase at some point between September 21 and December 20, this year.

That’s not all

Introducing Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive! New camera in development, designed to capture content for Apple Vision Pro with 8160 x 7200 resolution per eye, 16 stops of dynamic range for 90fps stereoscopic 3D immersive cinema content and more! Available later in 2024. Learn more! pic.twitter.com/5pbSDnJYuIJune 10, 2024

Blackmagic Design, the company behind Davinci Resolve, professional recorders, and a whole host of studio cameras, is creating a spatial camera specifically for spatial videos. It is capable of capturing content at 8140 x 7200 resolution per eye at 90 fps. No price has yet been announced but the niche use case and super high specs suggest this will be quite a pricey piece of equipment.

To go with these new cameras, Apple Vision Pro is adopting a more “professional workflow”, which allows you to edit spatial video in Final Cut Pro, and then export it for viewing in the Apple Vision Pro Vimeo app. This means that not only can professional studios make spatial videos but student projects and short films can be exported directly to the spatial headset too.

Like Tangerine, the indie film shot entirely on iPhone , we can’t wait to start seeing independent movies shot entirely for Apple Vision Pro. More people just need to get their hands on the headset first.

