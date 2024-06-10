Apple Vision Pro goes international this month - here's where you'll be able to buy it
Apple's powerful headset is hopping the border.
WWDC is here, and as part of an extended section about Apple Vision Pro where the company revealed visionOS 2, Apple finally confirmed when users outside of the US will be able to get their hands on the Vision Pro headset.
As of June 28, the Apple Vision Pro will be available in eight new countries. Customers in China, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK will be able to pick up the headset.
Apple Vision Pro finally goes international
While we had expected this news was coming after a series of leaks and reports, it's certainly good to see it confirmed.
At the time of writing, WWDC 2024 is still ongoing, so we don't have the regional pricing. As soon as we receive confirmation from this we'll get this page updated, so be sure to come back shortly.
For now, we have the preorder dates below, as per Apple:
- China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore - Preorders on June 13, with availability from June 28
- Australia, Canada, France, Germany, UK - Preorders on June 28, with availability from July 12
We're covering the WWDC 2024 event as it happens. Follow WWDC 2024 LIVE here. Or check out our roundups for all the latest on the newly announced iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and Apple Intelligence.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom. Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more. He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.