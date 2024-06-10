Apple Vision Pro goes international this month - here's where you'll be able to buy it

News
By
published

Apple's powerful headset is hopping the border.

Apple Vision Pro demo appointment - in store display
(Image credit: Karen S. Freeman / Future)
WWDC 2024

WWDC Liveblog

(Image credit: Apple)

WWDC 2024: LIVE! Get all the latest information straight from Apple's AI showcase, right here.

WWDC is here, and as part of an extended section about Apple Vision Pro where the company revealed visionOS 2, Apple finally confirmed when users outside of the US will be able to get their hands on the Vision Pro headset. 

As of June 28, the Apple Vision Pro will be available in eight new countries. Customers in China, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK will be able to pick up the headset.

Vision Pro wW

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Vision Pro finally goes international

While we had expected this news was coming after a series of leaks and reports, it's certainly good to see it confirmed.

At the time of writing, WWDC 2024 is still ongoing, so we don't have the regional pricing. As soon as we receive confirmation from this we'll get this page updated, so be sure to come back shortly.

For now, we have the preorder dates below, as per Apple:

  • China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore - Preorders on June 13, with availability from June 28
  • Australia, Canada, France, Germany, UK - Preorders on June 28, with availability from July 12

We're covering the WWDC 2024 event as it happens. Follow WWDC 2024 LIVE here. Or check out our roundups for all the latest on the newly announced iOS 18iPadOS 18macOS 15watchOS 11visionOS 2, and Apple Intelligence.

Lloyd Coombes
Lloyd Coombes
Contributor

Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom. Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more. He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.