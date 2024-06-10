Apple Vision Pro goes international this month - here's where you'll be able to buy it

WWDC is here, and as part of an extended section about Apple Vision Pro where the company revealed visionOS 2, Apple finally confirmed when users outside of the US will be able to get their hands on the Vision Pro headset.

As of June 28, the Apple Vision Pro will be available in eight new countries. Customers in China, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK will be able to pick up the headset.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Vision Pro finally goes international

While we had expected this news was coming after a series of leaks and reports, it's certainly good to see it confirmed.

At the time of writing, WWDC 2024 is still ongoing, so we don't have the regional pricing. As soon as we receive confirmation from this we'll get this page updated, so be sure to come back shortly.

For now, we have the preorder dates below, as per Apple:

China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore - Preorders on June 13, with availability from June 28

- Preorders on June 13, with availability from June 28 Australia, Canada, France, Germany, UK - Preorders on June 28, with availability from July 12

We're covering the WWDC 2024 event as it happens. Follow WWDC 2024 LIVE here. Or check out our roundups for all the latest on the newly announced iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and Apple Intelligence.