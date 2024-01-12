New Apple Store app update gets users ready for Apple Vision Pro orders — “Prepare for pre-order” section will include tool to scan your face before ordering
Vision Pro Preorders are so close!
If you’re ready to hit the ‘preorder’ button on the Apple Vision Pro, the latest Apple Store update will show you everything you need for the big day.
Preorders for Apple’s AR headset finally go live on January 19 at 8 AM PT, for a release at the same time on February 2. Up until now, many of the details for the Apple Vision Pro preorder process have been hidden, but the new Apple Store update presents users with a brand new tab called “Prepare for pre-order” that explains exactly what you will need.
First, you will need an iPhone or iPad so that you can scan your face. This will suggest the right size headband and Light Seal to make sure it sits properly on your head and fits comfortably. Your Apple Store app has to be up-to-date for it to work, and it's going to act as part of the preordering process on the date. This update has not gone live on the non-US version of the Apple Store, given there’s still no release schedule for the rest of the world.
An easier ordering process
If the Apple Vision Pro sells out “soon after it is available” as one analyst has suggested, it seems like the longest part of the process for many who actually get a preorder will be scanning their face and getting the right size. If you’re willing to wait until launch instead, you can try the Apple Vision Pro for free in an Apple Store.
Interestingly, the preorder page says that those with glasses should have their prescriptions handy for getting their Zeizz lens inserts but clarifies expired prescriptions won’t count and some prescriptions are not supported. The page does not say why but it could have something to do with some prescription sizes being too thick to be comfortably housed in the headset. Hopefully, those looking to order who have a prescription will get more information before preorders officially go live.
