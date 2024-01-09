Top Apple analyst says the Apple Vision Pro “should sell out soon after it is available” — Apple’s AR headset is set for a huge launch

Despite the fact you can buy the M3 MacBook Pro , iPhone 15 Pro , and iPad Pro altogether for the price of one Apple Vision Pro , it’s set to be a big seller, if one top analyst is right.

Well-known reporter and analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, posted a report stating “Thanks to the demand from Apple’s core fans and heavy users, the Vision Pro should sell out soon after it is available for pre-order or sale, resulting in a longer shipping time.”

Apple has a very dedicated fanbase and the Vision Pro has some excellent features — two 4K lenses, eye and hand tracking, spatial computing environments to immerse a user when watching shows, and it comes with Apple’s impressive M2 chip, paired with an R1 chip to process data from the many sensors on-device. Once it launches on February 2, Apple Vision Pro will come with a huge suite of apps to use for productivity, and even a few “spatial games” to fully show off the new tech.

In his piece, Kuo also said: “The Vision Pro’s MR/XR specifications and software are well above the industry average, so users are sure to be impressed by the product at first glance.”

Will the novelty wear off? — iMore’s take

Kuo also mentioned having trepidation about the headset, claiming that public perception around the Vison Pro will likely depend on whether or not users see it as a gimmick long term. He also suggests that Apple’s short-term stock price performance will suffer if the Vision Pro isn’t an instant hit. This could be true of all Apple products but is especially pertinent with the headset, given Apple’s stock dropped severely at the start of January.

The Apple Vision Pro is clearly a very impressive headset and these great features set it up for the potential of a big launch. Preorders open on January 19 and will likely hint at how that launch in February will go. Hopefully, the process is smoother than my iPhone 15 Pro Max pre-order.