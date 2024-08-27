How to watch Apple's 'It's Glowtime' iPhone 16 event on September 9th

Apple's annual iPhone event is official. It's Glowtime, people! The event, which is expected to feature the unveiling of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch X, and AirPods 4, is set to kick off on September 9th at 10:00 AM PST.

The event will be streamed live and is most likely to be a prerecorded video rather than a fully live event. Apple has shifted to this format since the start of the pandemic and seems keen on sticking to it.

If you want to tune in to the keynote, Apple is making it very easy for anyone to tune in and watch on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or any non-Apple device you may own.

How to watch Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event

The first way to watch the September keynote is through the Apple TV app. While the listing is not yet present on the TV app, the company usually begins to list it on the day of the event, so keep an eye out for it. In addition, the Apple TV app is available on a ton of devices, so you should be able to tune in on many of your favorite streaming devices.

Another way to watch the keynote is through the Apple Events website. Apple always makes its events available on its website so that those without access to the app still have a way to stream the event live. In addition to watching the event on the site, Apple usually adds some buttons so that you can share it to social media, grab a link to the page, or add it to your calendar.

The last way to watch the WWDC keynote is through YouTube. Apple has been streaming all of its live events on YouTube for a few years now. It's an obvious move as YouTube is the dominant way to watch videos online and is especially popular for the tech community.

In addition to watching it live, you can set a reminder to ensure you get notified when the event starts. The notification will come in the form of an email and a push notification if you have the YouTube app installed on your iPhone or iPad. You can do all of that through the placeholder video that Apple has added to YouTube below:

Apple Event - September 9 - YouTube Watch On

What if I miss the live event?

If you happen to miss the live event, you'll still be able to watch it through the TV app, the Apple Events website, and YouTube. Apple also commonly makes it available on Apple Podcasts. We'll make sure to post another article detailing how to rewatch the event once it's over.

We'll certainly be tuning in, so we'll see you on September 9th in Cupertino!