Tim Cook confirms Apple Vision Pro China launch during latest visit to the country

The Apple Vision Pro might only be on sale in the United States right now, but that's sure to change in the future and now we've had our best hint yet as to when a key market will see the headset go on sale.

While Apple has only so far confirmed that the Apple Vision Pro will go on sale internationally before the end of the year, we don't yet know which countries will receive it nor what kind of timescales Apple might be working to. Some had suggested that countries including the UK, Australia, China, and others would see a launch sooner rather than later. Now we have confirmation of one of those countries, and it came from the horse's mouth.

More specifically, it apparently came from the house of Tim Cook, the current Apple CEO and a man who would surely know these things. And while he hasn't confirmed precisely when a Chinese Apple Vision Pro launch is coming, he did reportedly say it'll be before the end of the year.

Coming to an Apple Store near you

Reuters reports that Apple's chief confirmed the news when speaking to state media about the headset and the company's launch plans. It's said that Cook revealed that the Apple Vision Pro will launch in China in 2024, although that does leave quite the window for Apple to aim for.

There had been a previous suggestion that Apple would aim to launch the AR/VR headset in new countries before the WWDC event that is likely to take place in June — it's easier to sell global developers on producing apps for a headset if it's on sale in more than one country, after all. And while there are already tons of apps in the visionOS App Store, the vast majority are iPad apps that have been allowed to run on the headset. The number of dedicated Apple Vision Pro apps is much, much smaller.

