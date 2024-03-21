visionOS 1.1.1 drops with bug fixes for the Apple Vision Pro headset

There's a new version of visionOS available for all Apple Vision Pro users to get their hands on. It's visionOS 1.1.1, and it brings "important bug fixes and security updates" to the headset.

We don't gain a groundbreaking new feature in this software update, unfortunately – it's more of a refinement. But minor update or no, Apple does recommend it for all users. Think of it just like iOS updates on the best iPhones. And it's especially important considering how new the Vision Pro is: There are still some bugs lurking around in visionOS that Apple is fixing to offer a smoother experience.

This update comes two weeks after the release of visionOS 1.1. That version of software brought more significant changes to the headset, including improvements to Personas and mobile device management.

How do I get it?

If you want to install the latest version of visionOS on your Apple Vision Pro, you can do so through the Settings app. Just head to General, and then Software Update, where you'll find visionOS 1.1.1 waiting. During the update, you'll have to take off the headset. But the EyeSight display shows a progress bar so you can still keep an eye on things.

visionOS 1.1 is the latest of many visionOS updates, and we expect to see even bigger ones before 2024 comes to a close. If visionOS follows the same trends as Apple’s other software, we can expect to see visionOS 2 at WWDC 2024 in the summer.

