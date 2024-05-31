'Where Cards Fall' joins Apple Vision Pro games lineup for Arcade members

While Apple's Vision Pro headset hasn't gone international yet (we could see an announcement to that effect at WWDC 2024), it's felt a lot like it's focused on productivity and experiences since it launched earlier this year.

That's no bad thing and has helped it stand out from the pack of other VR headsets, but as we opined only today, we can't help but wonder if it needs more games to play on it.

Perhaps Apple had a similar thought, as Where Cards Fall, the highly-regarded puzzle game from developer The Game Band, has made an appearance on Apple Vision Pro, launching today for Apple Arcade subscribers.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Future)

Apple Vision Pro gains award-winning game

Hardly a new release, When Cards Fall has already been around for a while and as such is available on multiple platforms, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Steam. It also won an Apple Design Award back in 2020.

Naturally, the shift to a headset means that the game plays quite differently from using a touchscreen, and the game being a spatial puzzle game, now played via Spatial Computing, feels quite apt.

Players use cards to construct scenes and piece together memories, and it now supports 3D depth with new custom Vision Pro controls, too, and there are more than 50 puzzles for you to work your way through.

As things stand, the game is an Apple Arcade exclusive, so you'll need to subscribe to the service, or Apple One, to be able to play.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apple Vision Pro | $3499 at Apple Apple's headset heralds a new era of "Spatial Computing", offering the opportunity to peer into your videos or watch movies on an enormous screen.