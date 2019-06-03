When it comes to electronics, it should be accessible for everyone, regardless of whatever handicap someone may have. Apple takes this seriously, and has introduced a new accessibility feature in both macOS, iOS, and iPadOS called Voice Control.

Voice Control is a new Accessibility feature on the Mac, iPhone, and iPad devices that allows you to control your device entirely just with your voice. It's designed to help those who cannot operate traditional input devices get the most out of their computer, phone, or tablet.

Using Voice Control improves dictation with rich text editing features, and you can comprehensively interact with apps and navigate around through the use of labels next to clickable items or grids to exactly choose where you want to zoom in to or select or drag.

With Voice Control, you'll be able to do things like launch apps, select emoji, select options, send messages, make calls, and pretty much everything else, all with just your voice. It's all thanks to the system of labels and grids.

How do you use Voice Control?

Voice Control is activated through spoken cues. Everything on the screen that you can interact with will be labeled, and you tell Siri which one you want to pick or take action with. It can also be used to simulate actions like long presses, swipes, and gestures, just by telling Siri to do so.

There weren't a lot of details present in the keynote about Voice Control, but that is the general idea of it. We will update this with more information as we discover it.

Is it still private and secure?

Apple has always been very serious about user data and privacy. They stated in the keynote that your voice, when used with Voice Control, is processed on the device only (Siri speech recognition tech), and nothing is sent to or stored by Apple.