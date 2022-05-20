What you need to know
- Apple TV+ is getting a new live-action Godzilla series.
- The show comes from Legendary's Monsterverse franchise.
- Matt Shakman, director and producer of Wandavision, is going to direct the first two episodes.
Emmy-nominated WandaVision producer and director Matt Shakman will direct the first two episodes of Apple's upcoming Godzilla live-action series, a new original show from Legendary's Monsterverse.
As reported by Deadline:
WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman has been tapped to direct the first two episodes of Apple TV+s upcoming live-action Godzilla and the Titans series based on Legendary's Monsterverse franchise, from Legendary Television.
Apple announced the new epic Godzilla and Titans series back in January, which follows "the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real," following one family's journey "to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch."
The untitled series will be executive produced by Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast) with executive producers including Matt Fraction (Hawkeye). Now, Matt Shakman, who helped put together Disney+ smash-hit WandaVision is also confirmed as the director of the first two episodes.
Legendary's Monsterverse is the same universe that gave us the 2014 version of Godzilla, as well as Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs Kong, a series of titles worth a reported two billion dollars at the global box office.
Apple continues to invest in its slate of original movies and Apple TV+ shows for Apple TV+. Apple's burgeoning streaming service is available on all of the company's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
The service is currently available free for three months thanks to a great new Best Buy deal, which you can check out below.
Now's the time to give Apple TV+ a try
Apple TV+
If you've never tried Apple TV+, now's the time to take the plunge with a three-month free trial on offer at Best Buy. This deal saves you $15 and gets you full access to Apple's ever-growing library of excellent original content.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.5 beta for public beta testers
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Review: Is the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar the one for you?
If you're in the market for a new soundbar, it's worth considering Bowers & Wilkins' latest entrant, the Panorama 3.
Watch the stunning second trailer for Apple TV+ series 'Prehistoric Planet'
Apple TV+ has today shared a second trailer for the upcoming dinosaur series 'Prehistoric Planet,' a five-night event that will feature Sir David Attenborough.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.