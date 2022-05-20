Emmy-nominated WandaVision producer and director Matt Shakman will direct the first two episodes of Apple's upcoming Godzilla live-action series, a new original show from Legendary's Monsterverse.

Apple announced the new epic Godzilla and Titans series back in January, which follows "the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real," following one family's journey "to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch."

The untitled series will be executive produced by Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast) with executive producers including Matt Fraction (Hawkeye). Now, Matt Shakman, who helped put together Disney+ smash-hit WandaVision is also confirmed as the director of the first two episodes.

Legendary's Monsterverse is the same universe that gave us the 2014 version of Godzilla, as well as Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs Kong, a series of titles worth a reported two billion dollars at the global box office.

