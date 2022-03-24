What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has released the opening title sequence for "Pachinko."
- The eight-episode drama series will premiere this Friday.
- "Pachinko" will be told in three languages: Korean, Japanese, and English.
Today, Apple released an inside look at "Pachinko" ahead of its worldwide debut next week.
The drama series, which will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 25, will be told in three languages: Korean, Japanese, and English. The first three episodes of the season will be available on the premiere date.
You can check out the title sequence below:
The series "is a sweeping saga that chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations."
Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.
"Pachinko" is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh ("The Terror," "The Killing"), who created the series and serves as showrunner. Kogonada and Justin Chon are executive producers and directed four episodes each, with Kogonada directing the pilot. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res; Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures; and Media Res' Dani Gorin co-executive produces along with Richard Middleton, David Kim and Sebastian Lee.
The series stars Soji Arai as Mozasu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Inji Jeong as Yangjin, Minha Kim as teenage Sunja, Lee Minho as Hansu, Kaho Minami as Etsuko, Steve Sanghyun Noh as Isak, Anna Sawai as Naomi, Junwoo Han as Yoseb, Jung Eun-chae as Young Kyunghee, Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews, Yu-na Jeon as young Sunja, and Academy Award-winning actress Youn Yuh Jung as older Sunja.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the series, check it out below:
"Pachinko" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 25, 2022. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 and our review of the Apple TV 4K.
