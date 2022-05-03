Apple TV+ has today shared the first trailer for the second season of its popular docuseries Greatness Code. The trailer comes just days ahead of the new season's premiere on May 13.

The new trailer gives us a look at what we can expect from the second season of a series that sees some of the world's top sporting stars explain what makes them so driven to succeed.

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for season two of the Emmy Award-winning unscripted short-form sports documentary series "Greatness Code," revealing what truly drives the world's greatest athletes to succeed. This season, Lindsey Vonn, Marcus Rashford, Russell Wilson, Leticia Bufoni, Scout Bassett and Bubba Wallace pull back the curtain on a pivotal career moment when they touched greatness. Told through a stylized hybrid of live action and visual effects, "Greatness Code" premieres its second season globally on Friday, May 13 on Apple TV+.

The trailer hasn't yet been posted to YouTube, but a version of it is available in the tweet below — those looking for a better quality version can also check out the announcement press release and find it there.

Official Trailer - Greatness Code S2



The sports world’s biggest stars, like @dangerusswilson, @scoutbassett and more, share their stories in Season 2 of #GreatnessCode streaming May 13 on Apple TV+ https://t.co/QytTm2Uypb pic.twitter.com/XfoVZ8ONYA — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) May 3, 2022

Those looking to take Greatness Code in will need an Apple TV+ subscription, priced at $4.99 per month. It's also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, making for great value if you already pay for services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade.

If you want to enjoy Greatness Code in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.