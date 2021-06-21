Watch Will Ferrell present Apple TV+'s 'Ted Lasso' with a Peabody Award

What you need to know
- Will Ferrell has presented Ted Lasso with a Peabody Award.
- A clip posted to Twitter shows the short presentation and a word from star Jason Sudeikis.
Apple TV+ clearly has a hit on its hands with Ted Lasso and ahead of its second season debut, the show has been presented with its very own Peabody Award. A short video has been shared on Twitter that shows Will Ferrell presenting the award as well as a clip from the show itself. The video is rounded out by a few words by the show's lead, Jason Sudeikis.
Ted Lasso won an award in the 'Entertainment' category and it's arguably the hit of Apple TV+ right now. Check the video out below for a little glimpse as to why that is.
Here's how Apple describes Ted Lasso.
Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.
In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence ("Scrubs") via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer's Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.
You can binge the first season of Ted Lasso right now while the second season will premiere on July 23. That second season is already looking like a winner and I can't wait for it to arrive!
You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch, of course. I'd also suggest that the new Apple TV 4K is the best Apple TV you can watch the show on as well.
