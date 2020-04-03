The Joby GripTight Pro tablet mount with GorillaPod is down to $16.99 at B&H. This deal is part of B&H's DealZone, which is a collection of limited-time one-day sales. You'll only have a few hours to save on this flexible mount, which goes for as much as $47 at other retailers like Target. There is a version without the flexible GorillaPod legs, but that one is still $40 most places, so you're still saving with today's deal.

The Joby GripTight Pro will work with any tablets where the screen is around 7 to 10 inches. It holds the tablet in place and keeps it stable for you so you can watch movies or do something with your hands while it displays information (like cook from a recipe or repair a device or any number of other potential projects). It's also a good way to get steady pictures if you are taking pictures with your tablet, especially thanks to the super flexible tripod. The mount works with cases, too, still keeping your tablet secure and fixed. The adjustable steel plates have rubber grip pads to protect your device, and you can choose if you want it held in portrait or landscape mode.

The GorillaPod tripod adds a lot more functionality to this as well. The multiple leg joints can bend and fully rotate. This gives you the freedom to put your mounted tablet just about anywhere. Wrap it around a pole or your car's headrest. Put it on your desk or in your garage. The tripod is super portable, too, because the legs fold inward, making it very compact.

Take the mount off and use it with another tripod if you want. It fits any tripod with a 1/4"-20 thread. You will get a one-year limited warranty with the purchase.