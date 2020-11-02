I don't use my Magic Keyboard every day, so I've been looking for a safe way to store it when not in use. I needed something to keep the dust off, as well as protect it in my bag if I need to travel with it. The Waterfield Dash Sleeve for Magic Keyboard does exactly that, plus, it has a handy pocket for my Magic Mouse.
Waterfield Dash Sleeve for Magic Keyboard
Bottom line: This handy sleeve protects your Magic Keyboard in storage or on the go.
The Good
- Protective, substantial exterior
- Lightweight
- Soft, fluffy interior
- Excellent fit and finish
- Exterior mesh pocket for small accessories
- Comes in two sizes
- Five color options
The Bad
- Does not seal shut on all sides
- Pricey
Smart-looking protection
Waterfield Dash Sleeve for Magic Keyboard: What I like
Though I usually just use my MacBook Pro for work, sometimes I put it on a stand and use it with my Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse. I also use my Magic Keyboard with my iPad Pro from time to time. Since I don't use it every day, I need a safe place to keep the keyboard where it won't collect dust or sustain damage. The Waterfield Dash Sleeve is an elegant solution, custom fit to the Magic Keyboard. It fits perfectly.
The Waterfield Dash Sleeve's exterior is a rugged nylon textile. It's both lightweight and made to last for the long haul. Mine is the shade Forza Blue, but it comes in other colors too. The interior of the sleeve is a fluffy, soft black faux fur. The sleeve has an elastic band that moves out of the way to place the keyboard inside and slips back over the opening to keep it in place. There's an exterior mesh pocket; I put my Magic Mouse in there but it could also be used for charging cables.
I like this sleeve's upscale professional looks and the way it hugs my Magic Keyboard. I can stash my keyboard and mouse in this sleeve on a bookshelf when I'm not using it. When I travel, I can pack the Waterfield Dash Sleeve in my bag and not worry about my Magic Keyboard getting damaged in transit.
Waterfield Dash Sleeve for Magic Keyboard comes in two sizes: Short, for the regular Magic Keyboard, and Long, for the Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad. It comes in five colors: Forza Red, Forza Blue, Forza Coffee, Waxed Canvas, and Ballistic Nylon.
Open on one side
Waterfield Dash Sleeve for Magic Keyboard: What I don't like
While the elastic band holding the sleeve shut is plenty secure, I think that a completely sealed opening would be more protective. I don't worry about the Magic Keyboard slipping out, but something could potentially make its way into the sleeve through the mostly-open end.
If I'm going to get very nit-picky, I'll say that the look isn't for everyone. The sewn seams are plainly visible on the outside, the outer textile isn't soft to the touch, and color options are limited.
The competition
An alternative sleeve for Magic Keyboard is the Case Star Neoprene Keyboard Sleeve. This padded foam neoprene sleeve fits the regular Magic Keyboard and it zips all the way around. It's well-priced and comes in a few color options. Though it's much cheaper, it's not as solid as the Waterfield Dash Sleeve. It also doesn't come in the larger size (for the Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad,) though it will fit alternative keyboards.
Waterfield Dash Sleeve for Magic Keyboard: Should you buy
You should buy this if ...
You need a protective sleeve for your Magic Keyboard
The Waterfield Dash Sleeve for Magic Keyboard is both lightweight and protective, with a rugged exterior fabric and and a soft faux-fur interior. When you travel, the Dash Sleeve keeps your keyboard safe from impact inside your bad.
You need a place to stow your Magic Keyboard or Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad
Don't leave your Magic Keyboard sitting out to collect dust when not in use. Stash it inside the Dash Sleeve to keep it pristine. You can also store your Magic Mouse or charging cables in the exterior mesh pocket.
You need to look professional
There are no sparkly rainbows or puppy paw prints here, just five professional-looking color options. You can walk into your business meetings with confidence when you pull out your Waterfield Dash sleeve.
You should not buy this if ...
You want a zip-around closure
While there is a secure elastic band keeping your Magic Keyboard from falling out of the sleeve, the open end might allow in moisture, dust, or even a sharp object that might be banging around with it in your larger bag. If this concerns you, this isn't the sleeve for you.
You're on a tight budget
This definitely isn't the cheapest keyboard sleeve you can buy. If you're on a tight budget, I'd suggest the Case Star Neoprene Keyboard Sleeve instead.
The person who should buy the Waterfield Dash Sleeve for Magic Keyboard is looking for a rugged but professional-looking sleeve for their Magic Keyboard or Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad. If you're on a tight budget or you are concerned about one side being open, this isn't the sleeve for you.
The exterior is both tough and smart-looking. The interior is a soft and fluffy faux fur. An outer mesh pocket holds a charging cable or other small accessories. A secure elastic band holds the keyboard securely inside, though that end remains open otherwise. You can choose from two sizes and five different colors.
Waterfield Dash Sleeve for Magic Keyboard
Bottom line: This smart-looking keyboard sleeve is tough on the outside and soft on the inside.
