I don't use my Magic Keyboard every day, so I've been looking for a safe way to store it when not in use. I needed something to keep the dust off, as well as protect it in my bag if I need to travel with it. The Waterfield Dash Sleeve for Magic Keyboard does exactly that, plus, it has a handy pocket for my Magic Mouse.

Waterfield Dash Sleeve for Magic Keyboard Bottom line: This handy sleeve protects your Magic Keyboard in storage or on the go. The Good Protective, substantial exterior

Lightweight

Soft, fluffy interior

Excellent fit and finish

Exterior mesh pocket for small accessories

Comes in two sizes

Five color options The Bad Does not seal shut on all sides

Pricey From $42 at Waterfield

Smart-looking protection Waterfield Dash Sleeve for Magic Keyboard: What I like

Though I usually just use my MacBook Pro for work, sometimes I put it on a stand and use it with my Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse. I also use my Magic Keyboard with my iPad Pro from time to time. Since I don't use it every day, I need a safe place to keep the keyboard where it won't collect dust or sustain damage. The Waterfield Dash Sleeve is an elegant solution, custom fit to the Magic Keyboard. It fits perfectly. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday The Waterfield Dash Sleeve's exterior is a rugged nylon textile. It's both lightweight and made to last for the long haul. Mine is the shade Forza Blue, but it comes in other colors too. The interior of the sleeve is a fluffy, soft black faux fur. The sleeve has an elastic band that moves out of the way to place the keyboard inside and slips back over the opening to keep it in place. There's an exterior mesh pocket; I put my Magic Mouse in there but it could also be used for charging cables. I like this sleeve's upscale professional looks and the way it hugs my Magic Keyboard. I can stash my keyboard and mouse in this sleeve on a bookshelf when I'm not using it. When I travel, I can pack the Waterfield Dash Sleeve in my bag and not worry about my Magic Keyboard getting damaged in transit. Waterfield Dash Sleeve for Magic Keyboard comes in two sizes: Short, for the regular Magic Keyboard, and Long, for the Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad. It comes in five colors: Forza Red, Forza Blue, Forza Coffee, Waxed Canvas, and Ballistic Nylon. Open on one side Waterfield Dash Sleeve for Magic Keyboard: What I don't like

While the elastic band holding the sleeve shut is plenty secure, I think that a completely sealed opening would be more protective. I don't worry about the Magic Keyboard slipping out, but something could potentially make its way into the sleeve through the mostly-open end. If I'm going to get very nit-picky, I'll say that the look isn't for everyone. The sewn seams are plainly visible on the outside, the outer textile isn't soft to the touch, and color options are limited. The competition

An alternative sleeve for Magic Keyboard is the Case Star Neoprene Keyboard Sleeve. This padded foam neoprene sleeve fits the regular Magic Keyboard and it zips all the way around. It's well-priced and comes in a few color options. Though it's much cheaper, it's not as solid as the Waterfield Dash Sleeve. It also doesn't come in the larger size (for the Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad,) though it will fit alternative keyboards. Waterfield Dash Sleeve for Magic Keyboard: Should you buy