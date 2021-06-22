Amazon Prime Day is certainly the best time to get your hands on the best Prime Day MacBook deals and some of the best accessories for Mac too. Brydge's docks for Mac are the perfect desktop companion to turn your laptop into a desktop machine with added functionality and connectivity, letting you easily hook up devices like external displays and hard drives, check out these savings!

Brydge Vertical Dock - 13-inch MacBook Air | $40 off The Brydge Vertical dock brings with it docking for your MacBook Air 2018-2020, with improved cooling and a distinctive design. $129.99 at Amazon Brydge Vertical Dock - 13-inch MacBook Pro | $40 off The same dock, but for the MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar (2016-2020). $129.99 at Amazon Brydge Vertical Dock - 15-inch MacBook Pro | $40 off The same dock again, but for the 15-inch MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar (2016-2020). $129.99 at Amazon Brydge Vertical Dock - 16-inch MacBook Pro | $40 off Got the largest 16-inch MacBook Pro? This is the dock for you. $129.99 at Amazon

These Brydge Docking stations are perfect for saving space on your desk because they connect your MacBook vertically to your workstation. they have cable management and airflow and cooling tehcnology to keep your Mac running smoothly. Thunderbolt 3 ports mean you can use the Brydge dock to connect your Mac with multiple displays for workstation use, all in a sleek and stylish package that matches the aesthetic of your MacBook perfectly.

When you're done with this deal, be sure to check out the best Prime Day MacBook deals available right now, and more accessories below!

FlePow USB-C Hub Multiport Adapter Dongle | 20% off at Amazon This USB-C hub is especially great if you're working on a MacBook. It gives you seven more ports, including three USB 3.0, HDMI 4K, a microSD and SD card slot, and USB-C Power Delivery. Even with an iMac or Mac mini, having more ports is nice. $19.99 at Amazon Syntech USB C to USB Hub with 4 Ports | 25% off at Amazon If you just need more standard USB-A ports, this hub does the job. It plugs into your USB-C port and provides you with four more standard USB-A ports for your favorite peripherals, like mice, keyboards, microphones, and more. $11.19 at Amazon KOMKI Webcam with Microphone Full 1080p HD with Privacy Cover and Tripod | 43% off at Amazon This simple webcam has 1080p HD resolution with a 110-degree field of view, making it a big upgrade over the standard FaceTime camera on any Mac. You also have a nice built-in microphone, privacy cover, and a tripod. $16.99 at Amazon