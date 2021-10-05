The Nintendo Switch is a powerhouse in its own right. Since 2017, the output of the system has been staggering, offering some of Nintendo's best games in recent years. But it's no secret that the hybrid handheld falls short from a technical standpoint when put against the PlayStation and Xbox, and while impossible ports still do happen, it cannot accommodate games with more intensive graphics. At least that was true, but thanks to the advent of cloud gaming, Switch owners can still enjoy graphically demanding third-party games in the palm of their hands, with a few caveats to consider. But how exactly does cloud streaming work on the Nintendo Switch? Here's everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Cloud Streaming. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

What is Nintendo Switch Cloud Streaming?

In the simplest terms, Nintendo Switch Cloud Streaming is a way to get graphically demanding games on the Nintendo Switch without the necessary GPU or CPU upgrades that normally would be needed. Unlike digital downloads, which still need to be installed locally, Nintendo Switch Cloud Streaming streams the game to your device over the internet, in the same way Google Stadia and Xbox Cloud Streaming do. As long as you have a stable internet connection, you can stream games directly to your Switch. Do you need a subscription?

You do not need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play any cloud streamed Nintendo Switch games. Unlike other cloud streaming services, Nintendo does not offer a streaming subscription. Instead, games are made available for streaming on a game-by-game basis and must be bought separately. What games are available to stream on your Nintendo Switch?

At the moment, there are only a handful of titles available to stream from the cloud. They are: Control Ultimate Edition

Hitman 3

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Japan-only)

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey (Japan-only)

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis (Japan-only)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Available on Oct 26. 2021)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Available 2022)

Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix (Unknown)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Unknown)

Kingdom Hearts 3 (Unknown) If you're curious about accessing the Japan-only titles, you can create a Japanese Switch account and try them out yourself, but keep in mind that the connection might be spotty at best. During the last Sakurai Presents we learned about the Kingdom Hearts games coming to Nintendo Switch Cloud Streaming and were told "the release date will be announced at a later time so please be patient." We'll update when more information becomes available. What are the Pros and Cons of Nintendo Switch Cloud Streaming?

While limited, the Nintendo Switch's cloud offerings enable players to enjoy games that would normally never run on the Nintendo Switch without significant graphical or performance cutbacks. In addition, because nothing is saved locally, you won't have to worry about clearing out save space or upgrading your microSD Card. However, the downside is that you'll have to have an always present and stable internet connection. Without one, there's no real way to play. A stable internet connection is critical because you'll suffer from input delays and other issues if your internet is poor. Luckily, you're able to demo games in order to test your internet's signal strength. Also, all of the games available are at full price and have never dipped. This might be a hard pill to swallow for some, as the games available to stream on the Switch are often cheaper on other consoles or included in other cloud gaming subscription services. How fast does my internet need to be?

Nintendo has not outlined specific numbers, but major cloud gaming services, like Google Stadia, require you to have an internet connection speed of around 15 megabits per second to be able to stream at 720p, so we suspect that's true of the Nintendo Switch as well. Test a game first to see if your internet speed is good enough The sad truth is that many of us don't have the best internet connection in our homes. Fortunately, Nintendo allows you to test your stream connection by playing the game for a small amount of time. If everything works to your satisfaction, you can go into the Switch eShop and purchase full access. Now, it is possible that the connection could be good during the test, but be spotty during actual play, so keep that in mind. What can I do to improve my connection speed?

If it just isn't working out well, there are a few things you can do to potentially improve your internet connection speed. Connect to the internet via an ethernet cable: The original Nintendo Switch, Switch V2, and Switch Lite can only connect via Wi-Fi. However, if you purchase the proper adapter, you can attach an ethernet port for a more stable connection. The new Switch OLED model has a built-in LAN port in the dock, which will make this easier.

The original Nintendo Switch, Switch V2, and Switch Lite can only connect via Wi-Fi. However, if you purchase the proper adapter, you can attach an ethernet port for a more stable connection. The new Switch OLED model has a built-in LAN port in the dock, which will make this easier. Reset your router: There's a slim chance that your router just needs a restart to fix any connection issues. However, if you don't usually get good connection speeds this won't solve the issue. What resolutions are available when streaming?

You can enjoy resolutions up to 1080p docked or 720p while in handheld mode. However, those numbers are subject to change depending on the speed of your internet. Can I stream to the Switch Lite?

Yes, you can! Nintendo Switch Cloud Streaming can be used with every Nintendo Switch model. Why isn't Xbox Game Pass available on Nintendo Switch?

It's no secret that Xbox Game Pass is the best value in gaming, and it's not just limited to the Xbox. The Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, Android, and iPhone users can tap into the Xbox Cloud Gaming and access tons of games immediately, thanks to the cloud. Microsoft's cloud gaming experiment has paid off for them so far, but we can't help but wonder if Xbox Game Pass could ever come to the Nintendo Switch? One look at Phil Spencer's shelf was enough to spur tons of rumors and speculation on the topic, but nothing has come to fruition as of this writing. Considering Nintendo doesn't have a subscription of their own, Xbox Cloud Streaming would be a nice addition to the system's roster of games while bringing Xbox Game Pass to tons of new users. Unfortunately, while Microsoft has been more platform-agnostic than ever before, chances are this won't happen. But we can hope.