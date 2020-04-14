Four times in a year, C.J. sets up his stand in your Resident Services plaza and hosts a Fishing Tourney. During this time, you attempt to catch as many fish as possible within three minutes. You earn points for the number of fish you catch, which can then be used to obtain fish swag from C.J. On top of that, you can also earn a Bronze, Silver, and Gold trophy if you earn enough points in the Tourney. So just when do these four Fishing Tourneys take place in New Horizons? We're glad you asked. Here are the dates and times for each of the four Fishing Tourneys in 2020. When will C.J. host the next Fishing Tourney? There are four different Fishing Tourneys throughout the year, one for each season. Here are the dates for 2020.

Tourney Date Time Spring Fishing Tourney April 11, 2020 9AM - 6PM Summer Fishing Tourney July 11, 2020 9AM - 6PM Fall Fishing Tourney October 10, 2020 9AM - 6PM Winter Fishing Tourney January 9, 2020 9AM - 6PM

Fishing Tourney rules The Fishing Tourney isn't really a competition against other players, but a competition against yourself. You're trying to see how many fish you can catch within a certain window of time. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more In addition to entering the Tourney on your own, you can travel to a friend's island or have friends travel to your island and participate together.

When playing solo, your first session is free, but you'll have to pay 500 Bells to participate each time after that. However, the Bell fee gets waived when multiple players are participating from the same island.

Catch as many fish as possible within three minutes.

Get points from C.J. based on the number of fish you've caught. If you play with others, your personal catching score plus your combined catching score will determine how many points you receive. It's a lot easier to earn more points when you're entering the Tourney with others.

Turn 10 points in to C.J. for random Fish Swag. Fishing Tourney points system You can either enter the tourney alone or can have multiple players on the island participating in it together. We'll go over the points system for solo mode, followed by the points system for multiplayer co-op. Solo Mode You earn a point for each fish you catch. When you catch three fish while participating in solo mode, you'll gain an additional two points to your overall score.

Fish caught Points earned 1 fish 1 points 2 fish 2 points 3 fish 5 points 4 fish 6 points 5 fish 7 points 6 fish 8 points 7 fish 9 points 8 fish 10 points 9 fish 11 points 10 fish 12 points

Multiplayer co-op