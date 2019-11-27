These are the Instant Pots you've been looking for if you're a Star Wars fan. Instant Pot just released a brand new, limited special edition collection of Star Wars-themed Instant Pot models, and they're being sold exclusively at Williams Sonoma. It's important to note that these are all the Instant Pot DUO model, but each version is only available in one size (three of them are 6-Quart, one is 3-Quart, and the last one is 8-Quart). So which Star Wars Instant Pot are you?

R2-D2 Are you quick, innovative, and always curious about everything around you? Do you understand various concepts and like to apply logic when finding the best solutions to problems? Do you tend to get bored by usual routines and get crafty with resources and problem-solving? Then you may be R2-D2. This shiny Instant Pot is definitely going to turn some heads with the bold blue accents on top of the bright white and soft gray. It will complement any modern kitchen.

Darth Vader Do you feel like getting in touch with the Dark Side? Are you a leader, who is also practical, realistic, organized, and strategic? Are you often taking your own personal responsibilities very seriously because you want efficiency and results? You also worry about keeping up traditions and providing security for those you actually care about. If any of that fits your personality, you should go for the Darth Vader Instant Pot Duo. It's sleek black exterior features blueprint outlines of Darth Vader, Vader's lightsaber, and the Death Star.

Stormtrooper Are you loyal, obedient, and ready to fight for the Empire, forever? Do you want to enforce the law and show your authority for the Empire and the New Order? Then the Stormtrooper Instant Pot Duo is the one you want, and fortunately, your meals will hit their mark, unlike what seems like every Stormtrooper blaster. The Stormtrooper Instant Pot Duo features a bright white exterior with outlines of the traditional Stormtrooper helmet, and the Empire sigil on the front panel.

BB-8 Are you round, cheerful, and always trying to be cute? You don't let others be fooled by your adorable disposition, because you're extremely loyal to those you care about. You also have an active imagination and daydream often. If you're like BB-8, then this mini 3-Qt Instant Pot is perfect for you and the smaller meals or side dishes you want to create.

Chewbacca You're quiet, kind of reserved, but often independent and adventurous. You also think of yourself as adaptable and spontaneous, someone who just likes to live in the moment. And most importantly, you are loyal to friends and family, even breaking some rules along the way if need be. All-in-all, you get things done. If that describes you, then you need the 8-Quart Chewbacca Instant Pot. This gorgeous beast features a shiny brown exterior that resembles Chewie's fur with his bandolier as an accent. The base and lid are a lighter, matte brown.

