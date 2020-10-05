The year 2000 saw the arrival of Nokia's 3310, a phone that would go down in history as the handset that everyone – and I mean everyone – had. Those that didn't have one wished they had one. And now those people can get a Nokia 3310 on their iPhone's Home screen.

And it's glorious.

Retro Widget is the app that makes this possible and the widget is more than just eye candy. It can show you a few bits of information as well.