What you need to know
- There's an iOS 14 Home screen widget that looks like a Nokia 3310.
- It's nostalgia overload.
- It can show your battery level, time, signal strength, and more.
The year 2000 saw the arrival of Nokia's 3310, a phone that would go down in history as the handset that everyone – and I mean everyone – had. Those that didn't have one wished they had one. And now those people can get a Nokia 3310 on their iPhone's Home screen.
And it's glorious.
Retro Widget is the app that makes this possible and the widget is more than just eye candy. It can show you a few bits of information as well.
Checkout our fresh retro widgets embedding dynamic data:
- Carrier strength signal
- Carrier name
- Battery level
- Clock
- Backlight (with dark mode!)
And that's about all there is to it. Retro Widget won't change your life, but it'll put a smile on your face. And in 2020, that's more than most things manage right now. You can download Retro Widget from the App Store right now. It's currently priced at $1.99.
